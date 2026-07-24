Drew Allar Signs Rookie Contract
Drew Allar to his four-year rookie contract on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Steelers selected Allar with the No. 76 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in April. The team selected Allar in the third round despite taking Will Howard as a developmental quarterback late in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old was polarizing among evaluators and seen as a high-ceiling development prospect with elite traits and raw mechanics. The team has worked closely with Allar to adjust his mechanics and footwork to fit head coach Mike McCarthy's offense. Allar will be battling Mason Rudolph and Howard in training camp for the QB2 job behind Aaron Rodgers.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter