DeAndre Hopkins at Patriots Camp as a Coach
DeAndre Hopkins is with the team at training camp for a potential coaching role in 2026, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. "He's got coaching gear on, and he is helping out the offensive coaches and meeting with our personnel guys," Vrabel said. Hopkins hasn't officially announced his retirement and previously expressed interest in playing another season in the NFL, but he may be changing his tune with the 2026 campaign quickly approaching. The 34-year-old five-time Pro Bowler played with the Baltimore Ravens last year in his 13th year in the league but only had 22 receptions on 39 targets for 330 yards and two touchdowns. If Nuk doesn't play another down in the league, he'd finish with 1,006 receptions for 13,295 yards and 85 touchdowns in 195 regular-season games over 13 years with five different teams. Hopkins was originally a first-rounder (27th overall) in 2013 by the Houston Texans, and he spent his first seven years in the league in Houston.
Source: Boston Herald - Doug Kyed
Source: Boston Herald - Doug Kyed