Courtland Sutton an Intriguing Training Camp Watch in Broncos New-Look Offense
Courtland Sutton has topped 1,000 receiving yards in consecutive seasons, while his streak of scoring at least seven touchdowns dates back to 2023, but the team's first public training camp practice on July 31 could provide an extended look at how he will fit into Denver's new-look offense. The Broncos sent a first-round pick to acquire Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins, and with head coach Sean Payton handing play-calling duties to first-time offensive coordinator Davis Webb, the early days of training camp could provide a revealing glimpse of how the 30-year-old ninth-year veteran will be deployed in 2026. Since the Broncos made him a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Sutton has faced little competition at the top of the depth chart, with none of his teammates ever topping 1,000 yards. Like many of Miami's offensive players, Waddle had a down year in 2025, but he started his career with three straight 1,000-yard campaigns of his own, and he brings an explosive element that was clearly missing from a Broncos offense that still threw the ball at one of the highest rates in 2025. If that high-passing volume carries into 2026, Sutton could outperform expectations, but now more reliant on touchdowns than ever, he has fallen to RotoBaller's WR37.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller