Jonah Coleman a Top Target for Rebuilders in Dynasty Formats
Jonah Coleman out of Washington in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL draft, and he is slated to be the team's RB3, behind J.K. Dobbins (foot), whom they just re-signed to a two-year contract, and behind RJ Harvey, whom they spent second-round draft capital on in 2025. Coleman profiles as more of a bowling-ball-type running back, standing at 5'8 ", 220 lbs. Over his past two collegiate seasons at Washington, he accumulated 27 touchdowns, 54 receptions, 531 receiving yards, and 1,811 rushing yards. He profiles as a true bell-cow back with receiving upside and has received comparisons to guys like David Montgomery of the Houston Texans. For the 2026 season, he will be buried on the depth chart and likely won't be relevant in the first half of the season barring injury; however, the Broncos are not committed to Dobbins long-term and Harvey did not capitalize on his from an efficiency standpoint in 2025, so Coleman is a top target in dynasty formats, specifically for teams who are rebuilding or just need to get younger at the running back position.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller