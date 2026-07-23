T.J. Hockenson Is a Late Redraft Swing at TE22
T.J. Hockenson is no longer being drafted as a weekly difference-maker, which is probably where his 2026 appeal starts. He caught 51 of 66 targets for 438 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games last season, his lowest yardage total since his rookie year. Minnesota's offense was a mess around him. Three quarterbacks started, the line cycled through 26 combinations, and Hockenson's routes were reduced because he had to stay in and help in protection. The setup is better, not clean. J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray will split first-team work early in camp, while Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings leave plenty of competition for targets. Hockenson remains the Vikings' lead receiving tight end after restructuring his contract, though he played only 69% of the offensive snaps last year. RotoBaller lists him at TE22 with an ADP of 161.6. That is late enough to take a chance, but managers should pair him with another tight end rather than count on a full return to form.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller