Elijah Sarratt a Top Target for Dynasty Rebuilders
Elijah Sarratt was selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft after he recorded 65 catches for 860 yards and 15 touchdowns across 14 games in his final collegiate season at the University of Indiana. As a big-bodied ball-winner, Sarratt carries appeal as both a downfield and red-zone threat in the NFL. He may have trouble seeing the field in his first professional season, as he is likely behind Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker, and fellow rookie Ja'Kobi Lane on the team's WR depth chart entering 2026. However, none of Baltimore's wideouts outside of Flowers has proven themselves to be consistent high-end producers. With a new coaching staff in place for the Ravens this season, Sarratt could emerge as a key piece of the team's plans by the end of this year. Dynasty managers who are building for the future should target Sarratt ahead of 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller