Jordan Mason May Be Undervalued by Current Redraft ADP
Jordan Mason recorded 809 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns on 173 touches. The 27-year-old's fantasy upside in PPR scoring formats is limited by his lack of pass-game involvement, as he's recorded just 28 catches across 61 career NFL games. Mason is also likely to split reps for the second straight season in 2026 with veteran Vikings back Aaron Jones Sr. However, Jones Sr. is entering his age-32 campaign and has missed at least five games in two out of the last three years. At this point in their respective careers, Mason profiles as the better between-the-tackles rusher and could take over as Minnesota's primary early-down back. The overall health of the Vikings offense should be improved this year as well, as the team added veteran quarterback Kyler Murray over the offseason. At his current redraft ADP of RB43, Mason could be a value pick for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller