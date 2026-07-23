Fernando Mendoza Signs Rookie Contract
Fernando Mendoza has signed his rookie contract, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Raiders rookies are due to report to the team facility today, with the team's training camp officially beginning on Tuesday. Now that Mendoza's contract is signed, his participation in training camp will not be impacted in any way. The number one overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, and six interceptions while rushing for 276 yards and seven scores across 16 games in his final collegiate season at the University of Indiana. The 22-year-old is expected to see some first-team reps in training camp, but he will likely enter camp behind veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins on the team's depth chart. Still, Mendoza profiles as the quarterback of the future in Las Vegas, and it may only be a matter of time before he takes over as the team's QB1.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport