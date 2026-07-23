Jordan James Could Be Part of One of Fantasy's Most Important Camp Battles
Jordan James did not record a single offensive statistic as a fifth-round rookie in 2025. While the 49ers dealt with a string of high-profile injuries throughout the year, one player who remained almost surprisingly healthy was four-time All-Pro Christian McCaffrey. At 29 years old, the ninth-year veteran handled the largest workload of his career on the way to an RB1 fantasy finish, limiting primary backup Brian Robinson Jr. to only 92 carries in his lone season with the team. With Robinson departing in free agency, James will battle 2026 third-round pick Kaelon Black for those primary backup responsibilities, and with McCaffrey another year older with a spotty history of stringing together heavy-touch seasons, it remains arguably the most valuable handcuff role in fantasy. The 49ers will hold their first public training camp practice on Sunday, and while it may still be some time before they don pads for the first time, the battle between San Francisco's two young runners will be one to pay close attention to. In the meantime, James is worthy of a late-round dart throw at the end of drafts as RotoBaller's RB56.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller