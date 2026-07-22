Jimmy Garoppolo Open to Playing in the Right Situation
Jimmy Garoppolo considered retirement this spring, but he is still open to playing in 2026 in "the right situation," according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. With that said, Garafolo added that nothing is imminent in terms of Garoppolo signing with a team, and it might take an injury to a current QB on a roster for an NFL team to reach out to him before the start of the regular season this fall. The 34-year-old former second-rounder by the New England Patriots in 2014 out of Eastern Illinois was the insurance policy for veteran Matthew Stafford with the Los Angeles Rams the last two seasons, but he played in only four games (one start) and attempted just 41 passes in that time. The Rams have now moved on after surprising everyone by drafting Ty Simpson in the first round back in April. Jimmy G has 12 years of NFL experience under his belt, but if he does sign with a team for 2026, it will most likely be as a mentor and experienced backup rather than a guaranteed starter.
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo