Jalen Coker Profiles as a Top Redraft Sleeper Entering 2026
Jalen Coker had his 2025 campaign disrupted by a preseason quad injury, which forced him to miss Carolina's first six games. Coker finished the year with modest numbers, recording 33 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns on 43 targets across 11 contests. Still, the Panthers reaffirmed their commitment to the 24-year-old over the offseason, signing him to a three-year, $35 million contract extension. Entering 2026, Coker profiles as the clear WR2 in Carolina alongside Tetairoa McMillan. He's also riding a strong finish to the 2025 season, as he recorded 28 catches for 378 yards and four scores on 36 targets over his final six games played, including the postseason. Coker may not have true superstar upside, but he's a sleeper to target at his current redraft ADP of WR63.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller