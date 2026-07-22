Seahawks Working to Make Devon Witherspoon the Highest-Paid Cornerback

Jul 22, 2026, 9:52 AM ET
With the Seattle Seahawks scheduled to hold their first training camp practice this Saturday, the team is reportedly in discussions with three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon about an extension that would make him the highest-paid defensive back in the league, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. The four-year extension signed by All-Pro Trent McDuffie following his trade to the Rams pays him an average annual salary of $31 million, and Rapoport believes that number could come in around $32 million per year for Witherspoon. It's important to note that Witherspoon shares an agent with New England Patriots star corner Christian Gonzalez, who is also seeking an extension ahead of his fourth season, so Witherspoon's eventual reign as the league's highest-paid cornerback may not last long.--Patrick McGrathSource: Ian Rapoport