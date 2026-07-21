Terrell Jennings Starting Camp on the NFI List
Terrell Jennings (undisclosed) will open training camp on the Non-Football Injury list, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. It means that Jennings will not be cleared to practice early in camp, but he can be activated at any time. It's not great news for Jennings, who will be competing with rookies Jam Miller and Myles Montgomery, and Lan Larison for the RB3 role this summer behind TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson. The 25-year-old former undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M has had a small role in New England's backfield in his first two years in the league, combining for 36 rushing attempts, 106 yards, and one touchdown in just 10 games played in 2024 and 2025, adding one reception for nine yards last year. The longer Jennings takes to get cleared for camp and the preseason, the more of a long shot he'll be to win RB3 duties in the Patriots' backfield in 2026.
Source: ESPN Boston - Mike Reiss
Source: ESPN Boston - Mike Reiss