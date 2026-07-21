Chimere Dike Faces Uphill Battle to Second-Year Breakout
Chimere Dike outplayed expectations during his rookie season. The 24-year-old was primarily drafted in the fourth round in 2025 to contribute on special teams as a punt and kick returner. However, Dike hauled in 48 catches for 423 yards and four touchdowns on 74 targets after the team battled injuries all season. This offseason, the Titans fortified the receiving depth chart by adding Wan'Dale Robinson, Carnell Tate, and restructuring Calvin Ridley's contract to keep him in Tennessee. Additionally, Dike will be battling with Elic Ayomanor and Gunnar Helm for targets in a crowded passing offense. While many are projecting Cam Ward to take his game to the next level, it has yet to be seen if he can sustain multiple fantasy-relevant pass-catchers. Dike will face stiff competition to earn targets this season in hopes of avoiding getting lost in a deep receiving room.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller