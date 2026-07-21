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Ricky Pearsall a Priority Dynasty Buy-Low Candidate

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Jul 21, 2026, 1:37 PM ET

A first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has missed 14 games across his first two professional seasons due to both knee and ankle injuries and recovery from a gunshot wound. The 25-year-old was productive when on the field in 2025, recording 36 catches for 528 yards and zero touchdowns on 53 targets across nine games. Despite his health issues to this point in his career, Pearsall remains well-positioned as a key piece in the San Francisco offense going forward. Entering 2026, the 49ers' top three pass-catchers are wide receiver Mike Evans, tight end George Kittle (Achilles), and running back Christian McCaffrey. All three players are now in their 30s and are likely nearing the tail end of their respective careers. If Pearsall can put together a fully healthy and productive season in 2026, he could profile as the team's number one option in the passing game as soon as 2027. Dynasty managers should be exploring buy-low opportunities on Pearsall ahead of a potential breakout campaign.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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