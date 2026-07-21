Josh Allen Remains an Elite Fantasy Quarterback Option Entering 2026
Josh Allen put together another highly productive season in 2025, throwing for 3,668 yards and 25 touchdowns while also rushing for 579 yards and 14 scores. With the Bills shifting to a more run-heavy scheme in recent years, Allen has now recorded consecutive seasons with fewer than 4,000 passing yards and has not reached 30 touchdown passes in a single campaign since 2022. However, the 30-year-old's legs remain extremely valuable for fantasy managers, as he's logged three straight seasons with at least 500 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. In that time frame, Allen has finished no lower than the overall QB2 in per-game fantasy scoring. Entering 2026, Allen may be working with his most potent wide receiver corps in a while following Buffalo's offseason acquisition of veteran wideout DJ Moore. As long as he stays healthy, Allen may have the highest floor of any quarterback option in fantasy football.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller