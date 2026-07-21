Sam LaPorta an Underrated Draft Target Outside the Top Tier of Tight Ends
Sam LaPorta. In a relatively small sample size over the past two seasons, LaPorta has been the league's highest-scoring fantasy tight end on a per-route basis out of multi-tight end sets, and a new-look Lions offense should provide him plenty of opportunities to prove it's more than a fluke. With the Cardinals in 2025, new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing used an additional tight end at a higher rate than all but two current playcallers. With LaPorta's season lasting only nine games before a herniated disc in his back sidelined him for the rest of the year, it's easy to forget that he finished as the TE4 in three of his final four fully healthy games and was the TE7 at the time he hit injured reserve. The fourth-year veteran now finds himself in an offense seemingly built to take advantage of his catch-and-run abilities, and he could prove to be a difference-maker from the middle rounds of 2026 drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller