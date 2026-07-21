Dak Prescott Being Slept on Again in 2026
Dak Prescott threw for 300+ yards a league-leading six times on his way to a fourth straight top-eight fantasy finish in as many fully healthy seasons. Perhaps because of the three injury-shortened campaigns mixed into that stretch, Prescott does not get the credit he deserves as one of fantasy's most consistent, high-ceiling assets, again landing around QB10 by current ADP. On a per-game basis, Prescott has averaged 22.6 fantasy points per start dating back to 2019, a number that would have made him a top two quarterback in each of the past three seasons, and with arguably the league's top receiver duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens returning for one more season together, the pieces remain in place for him to challenge for the top spot in 2026. Generally coming off the board in the middle to late rounds, Prescott is one of a handful of quarterbacks who make this a banner year to wait at the position, still offering league-winning upside at a low-QB1 discount.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller