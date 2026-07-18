Tyjae Spears Entering a Make-or-Break Season for Fantasy
Tyjae Spears to find fantasy relevance in 2026. A capable pass-catcher throughout his career, Spears could find fresh opportunities with a new coaching staff inheriting a running back room that is not teeming with insurmountable talent. New offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has some familiarity with Tony Pollard from their time together in the NFC East, but he's long shown a willingness to ride the hot hand, turning his 2025 Giants backfield over to fourth-round rookie Cam Skattebo almost immediately. The Titans selected Penn State's Nicholas Singleton in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, muddying the waters slightly, but if Spears can maintain a primary pass-catching role while working his way into more of an early-down rotation, he could prove to have some usable flex weeks throughout the year. At RotoBaller's RB49, he's unlikely to be selected outside of the deepest of 2026 drafts, but he's a player to keep tabs on early in the season as a potential waiver add.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller