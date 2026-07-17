Kyle Williams to Compete for Snaps in Three-Receiver Sets
Kyle Williams' path to consistent targets didn't get any easier heading into his sophomore campaign in 2026 after the Patriots added A.J. Brown via trade and Romeo Doubs in free agency, but Evan Lazar of Patriots.com writes that Williams is set to compete with Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, and DeMario Douglas for snaps in three-receiver sets in training camp this summer. Specifically, Williams and Douglas could be competing for a "speed" receiver role deep down the field. Hollins' versatility and willingness to do the dirty blocking work have endeared him to the coaching staff, and he gives the offense a more physical presence at the WR position. The 23-year-old Williams caught 10 of his 21 targets for 209 yards (20.9 yards per catch) and three touchdowns in 17 regular-season games after he was taken in the third round in last year's draft out of Washington State. Williams' numbers didn't exactly stand out, but he has long-term appeal as a big-play wideout in dynasty/keeper leagues after averaging 20 yards a catch as a rookie. The volume probably won't be there again for him to matter much in 12-team fantasy leagues in 2026.
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar