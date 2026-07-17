Brenton Strange a High-Upside Streaming Option in 2026
Brenton Strange agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $48 million dollars, and the only thing truly working against him heading into 2026 is the overall depth of the Jaguars' pass catchers. While certainly a luxury problem for an NFL offense, fantasy managers could face the frustration of trying to determine how targets will be allotted on a week-to-week basis. Jacksonville comes into the season with an impressive receiver room of Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, and two-way player Travis Hunter, a foursome that did not see a single snap together in 2025. Working in Strange's favor is the obvious positional advantage that should see him on the field at close to an every-down rate. Strange missed five games in 2025 with a hip injury that landed him on injured reserve, but in returning for the final seven games of the regular season, he closed the year as the TE8. Now pushed entirely out of most drafts by the uncertainty of his situation, Strange remains a high-upside swing in deeper leagues, and at RotoBaller's TE18, he is certain to enter into the weekly streaming conversation in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller