Will Shipley an NFL Depth Piece with Little Fantasy Value
Will Shipley provides a luxury to a team with title aspirations. Three-time Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley is firmly entrenched atop the depth chart, but with the 29-year-old back having accumulated more than 800 total touches across his first two seasons with the Eagles, the presence of Shipley and 2025 trade acquisition Tank Bigsby could allow him to keep fresh during the dog days of summer while each competes to carve out their own role. Through his own two seasons in Philadelphia, Shipley has carried the ball only 44 times for an unimpressive 131 yards, but his contributions on special teams boost his chances of sticking on the roster. While he carries little standalone fantasy value into 2026, Shipley would become a popular waiver add should an unfortunate injury strain the Eagles' impressive depth.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller