Michael Carter Might Have Inside Track on Final RB Spot
Michael Carter this offseason, and he could have the inside track to the final RB spot on the 53-man roster due to his history with new head coach Robert Saleh with the New York Jets, according to Mark Mihalko of Titans Wire. However, Kalel Mullings was drafted by general manager Mike Borgonzi, and when healthy, he gives the Titans backfield a different skill set. The 27-year-old Carter spent the last two seasons in the desert with the Arizona Cardinals and had 92 carries for 333 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and one rushing touchdown in 13 games (five starts) in 2025 in his fifth year in the league. Carter added 33 receptions on 45 targets for 267 yards and no touchdowns as a pass-catcher. Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are the Titans' unquestioned top-two RBs heading into the 2026 campaign, so Carter will be competing for a depth role with Mullings and rookie Nicholas Singleton this year. Most likely, Carter will not be fantasy relevant unless injuries hit Tennessee's backfield hard.
Source: Titans Wire - Mark Mihalko
Source: Titans Wire - Mark Mihalko