Is Puka Nacua the Top Receiver in Fantasy?
Puka Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions in 2025, but it's what he's been able to do once the ball is in his hands that makes him such a dynamic player and one of the game's truly elite fantasy assets. His incredible contact balance and willingness to fight through every tackle helped him to accrue more yards after catch than any other receiver in the league, and he also ranked first in 20+ yard receptions and receiving first downs. A standout player in all the areas that translate to fantasy success and surrounded by one of the league's best offensive infrastructures, it's no surprise that he is again ranked at the top of draft boards. Despite his recent off-field concerns, which have included an offseason stint in rehab, Nacua shows no signs of slowing between the white lines and is RotoBaller's WR1, the third overall player in half-PPR formats, and one of the strongest picks at the start of 2026 drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller