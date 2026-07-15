Can Emeka Egbuka Put Together a Full Season in Year 2?
Emeka Egbuka, and his production fell off drastically in the last eight games of 2025. The 19th overall selection out of Ohio State finished with a 63-938-6 line on 127 targets in his 17 games played. The 23-year-old will have 1,278 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns if he produces over a full season as he did in his first nine NFL games, according to Dan Pompei of The Athletic. Egbuka dealt with a hamstring injury and an undefined role as he was forced to learn and play every receiver position thanks to injuries to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Jr., and Jalen McMillan. In Year 2, new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is set on making Egbuka a full-time Z receiver, and with the departure of Evans, there is clear breakout potential as quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to establish a new go-to target through the air. Egbuka won't come cheap for fantasy managers trying to buy low on him in dynasty/keeper formats after his second-half collapse, and in redraft leagues, the second-year pass-catcher should be targeted as a low-end WR2 with intriguing upside.
Source: The Athletic - Dan Pompei
Source: The Athletic - Dan Pompei