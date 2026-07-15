Pat Bryant a Player to Watch When Broncos Gather for Training Camp
Pat Bryant missed a pair of games late in the 2025 season with a hamstring injury and a serious concussion, and he was forced to prematurely exit both of the team's playoff games, but he had shown notable growth near the end of his rookie campaign, with his involvement steadily on the rise. Over his final eight regular-season games, he was on a full-season pace of 55 receptions for 706 yards, and although he was on the field for only 12 total postseason snaps, he was targeted on exactly one-third of those plays, beginning both games as an obvious focal point of the Broncos' game plan. Denver's high-profile trade for Jaylen Waddle limits Bryant's opportunity for a true year-two breakout, and with veteran Courtland Sutton still on the team, the 2025 third-round pick will likely be left competing with Troy Franklin for meaningful work in three-receiver sets. However, quarterback Bo Nix threw the ball more than any player in the league last season, so the opportunity could exist for that third receiver spot to still hold fantasy value. Bryant is currently RotoBaller's WR76, but when training camps open at the end of the month, his positional battle with Franklin will be one to watch.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller