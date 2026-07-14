Should Justice Hill Be Viewed as a Priority Handcuff Option in Redraft Leagues?
Justice Hill was limited to just 10 games in 2025 by toe and neck injuries, finishing the year with 262 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on 39 touches. While Hill has never operated as a true lead back, he's been a reliable third-down option for the Ravens who compiled over 1,200 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns from across 31 games in 2023 and 2024. Entering 2026, Hill could once again be the pass-catching complement to star Baltimore back Derrick Henry in the Ravens backfield. However, Baltimore has a couple of younger running back options who could put pressure on Hill in 2024 fifth-rounder Rasheen Ali and 2026 fifth-rounder Adam Randall. Hill has not averaged four carries per game since his rookie season in 2019 and is now entering his age-29 campaign. Even if Henry were to get injured, Hill might remain in a complementary role rather than taking over as the Ravens' lead back. Given his lack of obvious handcuff value, Hill may be overvalued as the RB65 by current redraft ADP.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller