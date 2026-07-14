Sergio De Larrea Hands Out 12 Assists Against Grizzlies
Sergio de Larrea accounted for 16 points, one rebound, 12 assists, one block, and two three-pointers in Monday's 96-88 Summer League win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The No. 25 pick bounced back efficiently, shooting 3-for-7 from the field after struggling to a 3-for-14 line in Thursday's loss to Golden State. His scoring consistency remains a developmental project, but the 20-year-old's positional size and elite court vision popped throughout his 30 minutes of action. De Larrea is not set up for an immediate rookie-year fantasy impact while buried on the depth chart behind Kyrie Irving and Marcus Sasser. However, his advanced playmaking profile gives him a cleaner long-term path to rotation minutes than a standard one-dimensional prospect.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA