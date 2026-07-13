Keaton Wagler Scores 23 Points in Clippers Win
Keaton Wagler contributed 23 points, four assists, one rebound, and one steal across 28 minutes in Sunday's 104-82 Las Vegas Summer League win over the Utah Jazz. The No. 5 overall pick bounced back from a quiet debut, shooting 6-for-16 from the field, 4-for-7 from three-point range, and 3-for-4 at the line. Los Angeles took control by outscoring Utah 42-18 in the third quarter, giving Wagler a much cleaner second-half runway. The shooting response was encouraging, but he still needs more efficient shot creation to strengthen his early fantasy case.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA