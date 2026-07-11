Zion Rose Goes to Royals at No. 6 Overall in MLB Draft

Jul 11, 2026, 2:19 PM ET

The Kansas City Royals selected University of Louisville outfielder Zion Rose with the sixth overall pick in the 2026 MLB draft on Saturday, per MLB.com. It's a bit of a surprise that Rose snuck into the top 10 picks in this year's draft, as MLB.com had him ranked as the No. 30 overall prospect in this year's draft. The 21-year-old former catcher stands at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. In his final collegiate season in 2026 with Louisville, he slashed .417/.491/.646 with a 1.137 OPS, six home runs, 47 RBI, 24 stolen bases, and 44 runs scored across 36 games and 173 plate appearances. Rose is a plus runner on the basepaths, and the Royals will surely look to get more out of his raw power by getting him to lift the ball more in the air. He produces high-end exit velocities thanks to above-average bat speed, and he also has solid bat-to-ball skills at the plate. Rose will need to improve his plate discipline as he heads to the next level, but his speed will be his calling card as an eventual dynasty stash candidate sooner rather than later.