Will Smith's Neck Injury Could Linger into August
Will Smith's (neck) injury could linger into August, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Fortunately for the Dodgers, they are 14.5 games up on both the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres in the National League West division, so they can afford to take their time and make sure Smith is good to go for the stretch run. Per Ardaya, the Blue are treating Smith's injury as "an extended development period" for catcher Dalton Rushing. The 31-year-old Smith has been out since June 11. He has resumed swinging a bat, but the Dodgers are in no rush to bring the starting catcher back right after next week's All-Star break. It's unfortunate news for Smith's fantasy managers, as it's now sounding like he might not come off the 10-day injured list until sometime in August. Before his injury, the former first-rounder was disappointing with the bat, too, slashing .249/.338/.382 with a .720 OPS, six homers, 23 RBI, and 23 runs scored in his 173 at-bats.
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya