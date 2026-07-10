Nathan Eovaldi Finishes First Half Strong With 10 K's Against Angels
Nathan Eovaldi finished the first half of his 2026 season strong in a 7-6 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night at Globe Life Field. Eovaldi allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits while walking two and striking out a season-high 10 batters in six innings for a no-decision. Eovaldi generated 23 swings and misses for his 10th quality start of the season. The 36-year-old veteran and two-time All-Star has allowed three earned runs or fewer in five straight starts going into next week's All-Star break, and he now holds a 9-7 record, 4.04 ERA (4.04 FIP) and 1.18 WHIP with 120 strikeouts and 26 walks in 111 1/3 innings pitched across his 18 starts in 2026 in his 15th year in the big leagues. Durability is a concern for Eovaldi at his age, but when healthy, he has a stable floor, and he currently ranks 12th in baseball with 120 strikeouts. Eovaldi is sporting a solid 25.9% strikeout rate and 5.6% walk rate.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com