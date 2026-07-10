Will Jonathon Long Play a Role for the Cubs in the Second Half?
Jonathon Long has shown significant upside at the Triple-A level and could play a role as the team looks to clinch a postseason spot down the stretch. Long is currently ranked MLB.com's No. 7 overall prospect. He spent the entire 2025 season at the Triple-A level, where he posted a solid .305/.404/.479 line with 23 doubles, 20 home runs and a 116:79 K:BB. While he got off to a slower start at the beginning of the 2026 season, he has since rounded into form. Over his last 29 contests with the top club, the first baseman has posted an elite .302/.388/.629 line with a 1.017 OPS, 14 doubles and eight home runs. Even though Michael Busch remains the primary first baseman, Long could find a role as a potential late-season DH or an injury replacement. His upside and recent surge make him a worthy candidate to continue monitoring in deeper leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com