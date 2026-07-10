Jesus Luzardo Keeps Rolling, Shuts Down Reds on Thursday
Jesus Luzardo is on a strong run, and that continued as he shut down the Cincinnati Reds on the road on Thursday in a 1-0 victory. Luzardo threw seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits, walking two, and striking out 11 to win his eighth game of the 2026 season. The 28-year-old southpaw from Peru has had some uneven performances this year for sure, but he has also allowed two or fewer runs in 13 of his 19 starts in his second year in Philly. He will take an 8-4 record, 3.52 ERA, and 136:35 K:BB in 110 1/3 innings into next week's All-Star break after posting his fourth start of the season with double-digit strikeouts. Since allowing five earned runs in six innings in a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox on June 5, Luzardo has given up only six earned runs while walking 14 and striking out 56 in 37 1/3 innings pitched in six starts versus the Reds, Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, New York Mets, and Kansas City Royals. He's rolling going into the break, and fantasy managers can only hope he keeps this form to begin the second half later this month.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com