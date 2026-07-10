Gavin Williams Strikes Out 11 to Win his 10th Game
Gavin Williams was dominant on Thursday to pick up his 10th win of the season in the team's 5-2 victory over the division-rival Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Williams allowed just two earned runs on three hits (one home run) while walking one and striking out 11 in seven innings of work. It was the 26-year-old's fourth outing this year with double-digit strikeouts and his sixth start with at least seven innings pitched. He will head into next week's All-Star break with a nice 3.81 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 134:37 K:BB in 113 1/3 innings pitched. Since allowing a season-high seven earned runs in five innings in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on June 17, Williams has allowed nine earned runs with 31 strikeouts and seven walks in 21 1/3 innings pitched against the Twins, Seattle Mariners, and the Chicago White Sox twice. The former 23rd overall pick in 2021 from East Carolina University is sporting a career-best 28.3% strikeout rate in 2026 and has lowered his walk rate from a career-high 11.8% last year to a career-low 8.3% this season.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com