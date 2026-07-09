Shota Imanaga is Prime Sell-High Candidate
Shota Imanaga has been putting together quality numbers on the mound over the last month or so. Over the last five outings, Imanaga has allowed two earned runs or less in four of those starts. The southpaw struck out eight batters during his most recent outing against the St. Louis Cardinals. The biggest problem for Imanaga has been keeping the ball in the park. Across 18 starts, Imanaga has allowed 21 long balls this season. The 32-year-old has pitched well against some lackluster lineups, but could see his stats take a dip in the second half. Fantasy managers should take advantage of his recent stretch and trade him during the All-Star break.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference