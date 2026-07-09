Liam Doyle Showing Off Strikeout Potential, Can He Debut in 2026?

Jul 9, 2026, 3:10 PM ET

St. Louis Cardinals pitching prospect Liam Doyle has lived up to the promise of being a strikeout pitcher so far in his first full season of professional baseball, fanning 29.6 percent of batters faced thus far, totaling 75 strikeouts through 56 innings pitched in 2026. However, the left-hander's walk rate is elevated at 13.0 percent while batters are hitting .260 off of him, resulting in a gaudy 1.61 WHIP. Although he's been able to limit damage over his last two starts, yielding just two earned runs in 8 2/3 innings pitched, the former fifth-overall draft pick's ERA stands at 5.46 through 14 starts. Still, if he can continue to improve while maintaining his strikeout rate, the University of Tennessee product could see time at Triple-A in the second half and could offer some help as a starter or out of the bullpen down the stretch for the Cardinals. Even so, for now, the 22-year-old does not warrant stashing, but fantasy managers should put him on their radar for later in the season.