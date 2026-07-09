Giancarlo Stanton Resumes Running
Giancarlo Stanton's calf injury while running the bases was not a setback, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, but a completely new strain to the same calf. Stanton has resumed running after platelet-rich plasma injections, though, according to general manager Brian Cashman. The 36-year-old veteran power hitter has been sidelined since late April with what was initially a right-calf strain. It's good news that he has resumed running, but there remains no firm timetable for when he might return in the second half of the season. The 36-year-old veteran and former MVP still has enough raw power to make him valuable in mixed fantasy leagues, but his inability to stay on the field due to injuries has made him an afterthought in a lot of formats. Right now, he's rostered in just 22% of Yahoo leagues with no return in sight. Before his calf strain, Stanton was hitting .256/.302/.422 with a .724 OPS, only three home runs, 14 RBI, eight runs scored, one stolen base, and a 30.2% strikeout rate in 96 plate appearances.
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch