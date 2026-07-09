Zebby Matthews Set to Make his Next Start on Friday
Zebby Matthews (foot) will make his next scheduled start on Friday at home against the visiting Los Angeles Angels, per MLB.com. Matthews suffered a laceration on his right foot in his last start on Saturday against the New York Yankees and was pulled early, but he was able to complete his normal between-starts bullpen session this week and is ready to roll for his final outing of the first half of the 2026 season. The 26-year-old former eighth-round pick in 2022 out of Western Carolina University should be considered a strong streaming option on Friday despite coming off a foot injury last weekend. Since allowing a season-high seven earned runs to the Detroit Tigers on June 11, Matthews has gone 2-1 with a 3.28 ERA (4.90 FIP) with 21 strikeouts and seven walks in four starts against the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, and Yankees. In 10 starts (61 innings) this year, he has a 4.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 51 K's. Matthews will be facing an Angels team on Friday that leads the majors with 879 strikeouts.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com