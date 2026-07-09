Brooks Lee Can Help Win Your League
Brooks Lee has been a key contributor for the Twins this season and has climbed from the bottom of the lineup to the second spot in the batting order. Through 89 games, the 25-year-old switch-hitter is hitting .252 with 14 homers, 13 doubles, and 55 RBI. Last season, he had 16 homers, but needed 139 games to get there with a .286 wOBA. This season, his wOBA is up to .323, and he has hit eight homers in his last 34 games with a .340 wOBA since May 31. He's added five stolen bases as well, and his solid overall counting stats can be a big boost to your roster if you need help on the left side of the infield. While his contact metrics won't blow anyone away, his consistent, solid production and premium spot near the top of the batting order make him a well-rounded addition from the waiver wire or via trade to fortify your infield.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller