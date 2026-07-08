Luke Keaschall Making First Career Start in Center Field
Luke Keaschall is making his first start in center field and will bat seventh on Wednesday against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians and right-hander Slade Cecconi, according to MLB.com. Keaschall is already eligible in the outfield, in addition to second base, in Yahoo leagues, so it's not a ground-breaking development, but the 23-year-old could see regular starts in center field for the Twins for however long Byron Buxton (hip) stays on the injured list. Keaschall has struggled offensively in his first full season in the big leagues, as he enters Wednesday's action with a .255/.341/.347 slash line, .688 OPS, four home runs, 26 RBI, 12 stolen bases, and 46 runs scored in 86 games across his 337 plate appearances. He's gone 9-for-39 (.231) with two homers, a double, two RBI, eight runs, and a steal in his last 14 games, but he's gotten going so far in July and carries a modest five-game hitting streak into Wednesday's tilt at Target Field. In three career at-bats against Cecconi, Keaschall has one hit.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com