Pirates Call Up Prospect Rafael Flores Jr., a Worth Waiver-Wire Target?
Rafael Flores Jr. from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday to take the roster spot of catcher Endy Rodriguez (glute), who is going on the 10-day injured list with a left-glute strain, manager Don Kelly told Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Flores, 25, made his big-league debut last year and played in only seven games. He also was up with the Pirates' big-league squad earlier this year, but he appeared in just two games. In 22 total plate appearances in the majors, Flores has gone 5-for-18 with a homer, two RBI, two runs, four walks, and seven strikeouts. The former undrafted free agent out of Rio Hondo College will most likely just serve as catching depth behind Henry Davis to close out the first season this week, so fantasy managers in most leagues can ignore him off the waiver wire for now. In 65 games and 276 plate appearances at Indy this year, Flores has hit just .228/.362/.342 with a .704 OPS, four homers, 38 RBI, and 33 runs scored.
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - Colin Beazley
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - Colin Beazley