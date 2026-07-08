Denzer Guzman a Deep-League Power Target on Waivers?
Denzer Guzman is not exactly forcing his way into shallow-league lineups yet, but there is enough here for fantasy managers in deeper formats to pay attention. The 22-year-old hit his way back to Los Angeles after slashing .336/.403/.571 with 12 homers, 57 RBI, and nine steals over 58 games at Triple-A Salt Lake, and the Angels gave him a real look at third base once he arrived. Through 91 major-league at-bats, Guzman is batting .253/.306/.385 with three homers, 13 RBI, eight runs, and one steal. The profile still needs some patience. His 7.4% barrel rate, 35.3% hard-hit rate, and 86.9 mph average exit velocity do not scream instant breakout, but the minor-league production and regular at-bats give him a path to matter. Rostered in just 4% of Yahoo leagues, Guzman is more of a 15-team corner/middle-infield flier for cheap power than a player managers need to chase in standard formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller