Cooper Ingle Remains a High-Upside Waiver-Wire Target Despite Slow Start
Cooper Ingle has gotten off to a slow start since making his MLB debut on June 26, logging just two hits in his first 24 big league plate appearances. However, Ingle is one of the highest-rated prospects in the Guardians system and was having an excellent year at Triple-A before his promotion, hitting .284/.416/.551 with 12 home runs, 41 RBI, 33 runs scored, and one stolen base across 221 plate appearances. Cleveland has deployed Ingle exclusively in either left field or at designated hitter since calling him up, which gives him more playing time upside than a typical fantasy catcher. The 24-year-old also demonstrated elite plate skills during his time in the minors, posting more walks (86) than strikeouts (85) across 510 plate appearances in 2025. Despite his early struggles, Ingle remains a priority waiver wire candidate for fantasy managers in search of power upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller