Is Max Muncy a Worthy Power Target for Deep-League Managers?
Max Muncy is hitting .227/.303/.396 with five home runs, 20 RBI, 24 runs scored, and three stolen bases. The 23-year-old opened the year as the near-everyday third baseman for the Athletics, but he suffered a fractured hand in late April that sidelined him until early June. Since his return, Muncy has been limited to more of a part-time role and is currently behind infield prospect Joshua Kuroder-Grauer on the A's depth chart at third base. Still, Muncy owns an 11.1% barrel rate and a 48.5% hard-hit rate this season. If Kuroder-Grauer runs into some early-career struggles, Muncy could work his way back into a regular role for the Athletics. In deeper league formats, fantasy managers may want to consider targeting Muncy on the waiver wire for his power upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller