George Lombard Jr. Remains Shelved, is He Still Worth Stashing?
George Lombard Jr. (finger) was placed on the 7-day injured list for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre back on June 18 and has yet to return to the field. Despite the injury, the Yankees' top-ranked prospect was nominated to the AL All-Star Futures Team after starting the season at Double-A and earning a promotion to Triple-A at the end of April. The former first-round draft pick had begun to find his footing at that level just before the injury, riding a nine-game hit streak before that, during which time he went 12-for-34 (.353) with seven doubles, two home runs, and two steals. Not only that, but he also saw his strikeout rate hold steady after the jump to Triple-A (21.1 percent to 21.3 percent) and the 21-year-old's walk rate actually jumped higher (13.3 percent to 17.8 percent). If he can return shortly after the All-Star break and get rolling again, there's a good chance the 6-foot-2 slugger will be summoned for his major league debut later in the second half, and with some fantasy-friendly tools, he makes for a worthwhile stash in deeper 12-team leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com