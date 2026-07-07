J.T. Ginn Pulled Early on Tuesday With Illness
J.T. Ginn (illness) was pulled early from his start on Tuesday against the hosting Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park due to an illness, manager Mark Kotsay told Jason Burke of Inside the A's. Kotsay said Ginn's energy level was dropping after the game. "He gave us everything he had," Kotsay said. The 27-year-old made it through four innings and allowed two earned runs on two hits (one homer) while walking two and striking out four to lose his fifth game of the year. Ginn should now be considered up in the air to make his final start of the first half this Sunday against the Chicago White Sox on the road. Even if Ginn is feeling better by the weekend and is cleared to take the mound for Sunday's series finale on the South Side, fantasy managers should consider him a dangerous streamer against a White Sox team that has had an impressive turnaround in 2025. Ginn, a second-rounder by the New York Mets in 2020 out of Mississippi State University, came into his outing on Tuesday with a 7-4 record this year with a 3.04 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 82 strikeouts in 94 2/3 frames over his 19 outings (16 starts) in his third season with the A's.
Source: Inside the A's - Jason Burke
Source: Inside the A's - Jason Burke