Shea Langeliers Back in A's Lineup on Tuesday
Shea Langeliers (thumb) is back behind the plate to catch right-hander J.T. Ginn on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers and left-hander Tarik Skubal and is hitting third in the batting order, per MLB.com. Langeliers will return to the field following Monday's scheduled day off after missing the last two games due to a left-thumb contusion. He'll return to a tough matchup against Skubal, whom he's hitting .154 against with a .539 OPS, with a homer and four RBI in his 13 career at-bats. The 28-year-old backstop is one of the best power options at the catching position in fantasy baseball, though, and he'll return to a .264/.328/.494 slash line with an .822 OPS, 20 homers, 44 RBI, 51 runs scored, and two stolen bases this year in his 330 at-bats. Langeliers has now reached the 20-homer mark in all four of his full seasons in the majors, and he's on pace to break his career high of 31 long balls, which was set in 123 games in 2025. He has been cold at the plate in his last 11 games, going 8-for-42 (.190) with a homer, four RBI, two runs, one stolen base, four walks, and 14 strikeouts.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com