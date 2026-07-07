Kirby Yates a Deep-League Saves Target in Los Angeles?
Kirby Yates is still worth a look for saves, but this is not a clean closer situation. The 39-year-old has a 2.75 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, two saves, 28 strikeouts, and seven walks over 19 2/3 innings. His recent work has been sharp, with seven straight scoreless appearances, 11 strikeouts, and just three baserunners allowed over his last 6 1/3 innings. That gives him enough skills-based appeal to matter, even if the role is messy. The problem is the Angels are still treating the ninth inning like a committee. RotoBaller lists Yates as the team's current closer, but Sam Bachman and Ryan Zeferjahn remain direct threats, and Samy Natera Jr. logged the team's most recent save. Available in 94% of Yahoo leagues, Yates is a deeper-league add for managers chasing saves, not a safe closer.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller