Kyle Teel a Power-Hitting Target in Two-Catcher Leagues?
Kyle Teel is still working through the swing-and-miss, but the power is real enough for deeper formats. The 24-year-old is hitting .220 with two homers, 10 RBI, five runs, and a .694 OPS through 11 games after a right hamstring strain delayed his season. His 18 strikeouts in 46 plate appearances are hard to ignore, so this is not a clean add in standard one-catcher leagues. Still, Teel has already barreled 17.4% of his batted balls in the small sample, which backs the power hook. The bigger reason to care is that he has hit before. Teel posted a .273 average, eight homers, 35 RBI, 38 runs, three steals, and a .786 OPS as a rookie last season. Rostered in just 17% of Yahoo leagues, he fits best as a 15-team or two-catcher league pickup.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller